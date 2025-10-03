V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 212,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 93,433.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $181.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

