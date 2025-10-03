V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2025

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RALFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

