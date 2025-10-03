V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

