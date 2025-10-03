V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after buying an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,257,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,440,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 239.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

