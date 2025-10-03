V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

