V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $442.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.