V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 378,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $33,529,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $31,139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 59.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after buying an additional 301,355 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DTM opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

