V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,869,000 after buying an additional 559,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after buying an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 116.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after buying an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9%

MANH stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

