V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after acquiring an additional 271,084 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. The trade was a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,622.53. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

