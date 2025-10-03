V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 514,896 shares in the company, valued at $165,178,636.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,163 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,322 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -332.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.69.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

