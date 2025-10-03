V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10,704.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 347,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 344,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.