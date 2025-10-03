V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 315,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

