V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $123,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 73.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after buying an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 233.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 980,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 935.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 678,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 612,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.