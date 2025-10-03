V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 8,332 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

