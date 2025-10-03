V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

