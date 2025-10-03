V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 166,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

RACE stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.87.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

