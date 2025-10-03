V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 87,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

