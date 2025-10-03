V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.32.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.21 and a 200-day moving average of $266.20. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

