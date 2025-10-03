V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

GLPI stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

