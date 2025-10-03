V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natera by 10.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 54.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Natera by 14.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,083 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,253,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,072 shares in the company, valued at $24,651,520. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,963,125. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

