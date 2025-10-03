V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Nutanix $NTNX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 1,426,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,424,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $76.92 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.