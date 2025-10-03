V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Qorvo stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

