Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $6.11. Valeo shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valeo to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

