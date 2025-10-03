Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,065,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after buying an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,895,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

