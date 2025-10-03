Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

