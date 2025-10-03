Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,722,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,052 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $437.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.41 and its 200-day moving average is $382.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

