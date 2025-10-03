Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,916,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after buying an additional 314,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $106.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.