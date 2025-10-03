Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of VIPS opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

