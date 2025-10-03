Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 331,640 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 75.8% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,052.0% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:V opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.60. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

