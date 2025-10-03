Visa Inc. $V Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

V stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

