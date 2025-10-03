WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after buying an additional 665,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,564,000 after buying an additional 430,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

