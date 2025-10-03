Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $175.65 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

