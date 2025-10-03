Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,675.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

