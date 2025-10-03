Western Financial Corp CA Sells 4,257 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,229,553,000 after buying an additional 536,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $727.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $753.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

