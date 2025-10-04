10,096 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

