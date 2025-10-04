2,101 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

