3,113 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.