611 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,313,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $432.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

