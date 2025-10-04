9,122 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Karman in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

KRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 740,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,302,189. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of Karman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,450,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,092,091. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

Shares of KRMN opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Karman Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Karman has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

