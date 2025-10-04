Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 244.7% in September

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,800 shares, a growth of 244.7% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

