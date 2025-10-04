Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13,266.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

NYSE ALB opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

