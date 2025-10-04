Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Reduced by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 91,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
