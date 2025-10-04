Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 78,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 44,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.