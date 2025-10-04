Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Trimmed by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.