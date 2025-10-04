Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Trimmed by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.