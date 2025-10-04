Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

