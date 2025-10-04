Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

