Analyzing DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) and DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Vanguard and DAQO New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard -23.72% -26.21% -9.97% DAQO New Energy -65.64% -6.54% -5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Vanguard and DAQO New Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.28 -$126.34 million ($4.47) -1.21 DAQO New Energy $1.03 billion 1.88 -$345.21 million ($5.84) -4.94

American Vanguard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DAQO New Energy. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Vanguard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Vanguard and DAQO New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 1 0 1 0 2.00 DAQO New Energy 2 1 4 2 2.67

American Vanguard currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.40%. DAQO New Energy has a consensus target price of $25.84, suggesting a potential downside of 10.48%. Given American Vanguard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

Volatility and Risk

American Vanguard has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DAQO New Energy beats American Vanguard on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

