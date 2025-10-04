Analyzing Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) & Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Currenc Group and Fusion Acquisition Corp. II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million 1.57 -$39.47 million ($1.06) -1.48 Fusion Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $16.57 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Currenc Group.

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Fusion Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Currenc Group and Fusion Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 0 1 1 2.67 Fusion Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 0.00

Currenc Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Currenc Group beats Fusion Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

