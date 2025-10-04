Analyzing Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Giftify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $862.42 million 3.06 -$42.74 million ($0.25) -61.22 Giftify $88.93 million 0.36 -$18.83 million ($0.50) -2.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Giftify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Giftify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Giftify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Giftify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.92% -9.58% -1.09% Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manchester United and Giftify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 1 0 1 0 2.00 Giftify 1 0 1 0 2.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.28%. Giftify has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Giftify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than Manchester United.

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manchester United beats Giftify on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Giftify

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

