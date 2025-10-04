Analyzing Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) & KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Frontiers and KLA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.34 million 36.16 -$1.31 million ($0.05) -28.80 KLA $12.16 billion 11.93 $4.06 billion $30.39 36.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.9% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.5% of KLA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -143.78% -72.81% -50.27% KLA 33.41% 112.41% 28.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Frontiers and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 1 0 0 0 1.00 KLA 0 13 7 0 2.35

KLA has a consensus price target of $950.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLA is more favorable than Research Frontiers.

Summary

KLA beats Research Frontiers on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.